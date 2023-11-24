D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $193,902,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.