D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,566 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,479. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

