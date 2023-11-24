D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 503 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $129.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,448 shares of company stock valued at $71,488,943 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

