Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock remained flat at $221.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 632,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.15. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

