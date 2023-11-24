Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,848 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.90% of Darling Ingredients worth $91,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $892,216.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,367.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $892,216.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,367.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 and have sold 125,665 shares valued at $7,846,395. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $43.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

