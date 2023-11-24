De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. 2,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 41,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGMLF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on De Grey Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded De Grey Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77.

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

