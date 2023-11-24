Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,248,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $5,997,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 44.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 136,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after buying an additional 42,061 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.57.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.50. 812,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.79 and its 200 day moving average is $394.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

