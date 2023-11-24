Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.42. 739,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.