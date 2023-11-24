Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $118,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 44.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 136,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after acquiring an additional 42,061 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

DE stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.57.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

