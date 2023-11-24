Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after buying an additional 1,572,919 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

