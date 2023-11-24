Delta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- This internet stock is a must-have for your portfolio for 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.