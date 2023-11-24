Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Stock Price Down 24.1%

Deveron Corp. (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 24.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 34,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Deveron Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22.

About Deveron

Deveron Corp. provides data collection and analytics services to the agricultural industry in Canada and the United States. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc.

