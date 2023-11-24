Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Digi International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $418,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,686.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Digi International by 76.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Digi International by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Digi International by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Price Performance

Digi International stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. Digi International has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.24 million, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

