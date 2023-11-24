Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading Up 1.4%

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.95 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.60 ($0.53). Approximately 2,784,202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,459,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.53).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.20. The stock has a market cap of £365.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,245.00.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

