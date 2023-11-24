Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACW) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 18,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 55,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Digital World Acquisition Trading Down 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWACW. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

