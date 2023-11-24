DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered DigitalOcean from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.10.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCN

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.42. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,400. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 270.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.