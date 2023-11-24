Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,037 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.