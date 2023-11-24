Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,744 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.4% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $86.62. 76,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,373. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.12.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

