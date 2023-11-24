Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading 0.3% Higher

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.17. 2,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04.

Institutional Trading of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

