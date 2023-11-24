DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 1.9%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.07 and last traded at $93.58. Approximately 1,196,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,875,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Roth Mkm raised their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $275,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,699,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,735,786.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,500 shares of company stock worth $65,979,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 61.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DoorDash by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 165.4% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

