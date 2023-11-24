Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

LPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.7 %

Dorian LPG stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $43.12.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $1,703,370. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile



Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

