DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Trading 0.7% Higher

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 146,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 1,954.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,297 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,261,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 725,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 128.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 614,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 564.9% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 657,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 558,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $5,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

