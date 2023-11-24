Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $217.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DUOL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $218.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.52 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.00.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $571,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,763.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $571,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,763.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,496 shares of company stock valued at $73,360,476. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $342,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.