Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.30.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

