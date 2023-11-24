E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 285.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 194,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 143,797 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.90 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

