E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.69 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.78%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

