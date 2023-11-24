Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Major Shareholder Buys $213,801.04 in Stock

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $213,801.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 814,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,121.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

