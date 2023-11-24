EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 317,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,912,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,560,000 after acquiring an additional 263,947 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in EchoStar by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 551,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 235,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in EchoStar by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 723,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 231,868 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SATS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

