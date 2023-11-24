Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Shares Up 0.1%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.31. 22,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 11,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Electromed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Electromed alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELMD

Electromed Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $88.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Electromed had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 14.9% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electromed by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Electromed by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.