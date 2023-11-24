Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110,893 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 116,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Electronic Arts worth $403,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $4,207,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $136.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

