Element Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Inari Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 728.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $93,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,656,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,656,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 37,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $2,240,139.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,010,752.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,843. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -984.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

