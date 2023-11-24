Element Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

