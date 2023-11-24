Element Capital Management LLC Buys 2,039 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Element Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $48.01 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

