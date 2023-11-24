Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,615 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,778,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101,409 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,372,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $230,973,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,504.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,504.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,708 shares of company stock valued at $217,707. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

