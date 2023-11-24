Element Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.8% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.8 %

CPB opened at $40.96 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

