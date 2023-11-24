Element Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Element Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 51.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,915,000 after purchasing an additional 491,510 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 68.32%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

