Element Capital Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

