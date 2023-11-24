Element Capital Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of LivaNova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 452.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LivaNova by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 16.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Mizuho boosted their price target on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

LivaNova Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LIVN opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.