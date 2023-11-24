Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $149,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $23,032,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 68.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,715,000 after buying an additional 308,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $75.83.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is 74.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,953. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $184,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

