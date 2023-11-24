Element Capital Management LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Element Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 294,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $309.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

