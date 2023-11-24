Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,169 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Boston Beer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 40.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $341.30 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $420.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.14. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

