Element Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in DaVita by 73.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in DaVita by 176.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 146.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $99.48 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

