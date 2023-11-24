Element Capital Management LLC Sells 187,407 Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,407 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $16.18 on Friday. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

