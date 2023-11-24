Element Capital Management LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ALLETE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ALLETE by 174.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 31.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $67.45.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ALE shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

