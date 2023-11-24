Element Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,891,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 817,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,069,000 after acquiring an additional 437,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE J opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.12.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

