Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.69% of Elevance Health worth $718,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.70. The company had a trading volume of 134,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01. The company has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.07.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

