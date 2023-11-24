Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Elevance Health worth $113,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.07. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.