Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading Down 2%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 53,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 614,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Embecta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $998.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.55 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Embecta’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Insider Activity at Embecta

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 6,233 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Embecta by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,212,000 after acquiring an additional 107,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,911,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Embecta by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after buying an additional 762,630 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Embecta by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,650,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

