EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMCORE

EMCORE Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.48. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 181.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 10.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,154,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 199,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

