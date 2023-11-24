Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Trading Down 2.4%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.52. 242,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,310,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

